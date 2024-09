Published 20:24 IST, September 14th 2024

ISL 2024-25: Dominant Chennaiyin FC kickstart campaign in style with 3-2 win over ‘unbeaten’ Odisha

Farukh Choudhary and Daniel Chima Chukwu found the net as Chennaiyin FC came from a goal down in style to beat Odisha FC, 3-2, in their opening match.