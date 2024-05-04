Updated May 4th, 2024 at 20:23 IST
ISL Final 2023-24, Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Final: MBSG lead at half time
The day has arrived when the Indian football community will witness the new champion in the making. It is the ISL 2023-24 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City Football Club. Both the teams have had a exceptional season but there could only be one champion. Get live updates from the MBSG vs MCFC here on this blog. Stay at the space for instant updates.
8: 23 IST, May 4th 2024
It's half time at the Salt Lake City. Mohun Bagan won the half. They go into the tunnel with a 1-0 lead.
8: 19 IST, May 4th 2024
Four minutes have been added after the end of the regulation time.
8: 17 IST, May 4th 2024
Mohun Bagan takes the lead, courtesy of an immaculate strike by cummings. It's 1-0 to Mohun Bagan after 44 minutes.
8: 14 IST, May 4th 2024
Liston gets one through and tested MCFC goalkeeper. End to end stuff at the Salt Lake City. Still it is 0-0 after 42 minutes.
8: 13 IST, May 4th 2024
Mumbai City FC came close to taking a lead. Vikram Pratap Singh delivered an accurate pass from left wing to Chhangte, who was in the box. He made adjudgment but but not make the right contact, yet was enough to beat the keeper but it hit the post.
8: 02 IST, May 4th 2024
Diaz with the brilliant ball, Chhangte was through from the right wing and only had to beat the goal-keeper, but could not hit the target. still 0-0 AFTER 31 minutes.
8: 00 IST, May 4th 2024
It is Mumbai City FC, who is making offensive moves. Chhangte and Singh's movements are causing MBSG trouble. 0-0 after 28 minutes.
7: 57 IST, May 4th 2024
Vikram's shot has been blocked by Anwar Ali. 0-0 after 25 minutes.
7: 55 IST, May 4th 2024
Vikram Pratap SIngh made a good run on the left flank and the intention was to deliver the ball to Diaz, but could not hit the target.
7: 46 IST, May 4th 2024
Good interception by Tiri. Thapa was through on the right wing but the cut back for Anwar Ali, was intercepted by Tiri. 0-0 after 14.33 minutes
7: 37 IST, May 4th 2024
Five minutes have passed in the game and no team has been able to make to make clear opportunities till now.
7: 27 IST, May 4th 2024
Referee blew the whistle, stay at the space for live updates from the ISL final.
6: 56 IST, May 4th 2024
6: 55 IST, May 4th 2024
6: 52 IST, May 4th 2024
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City ISL Final will live telecast on Sports18 1 and the same could be live streamed on JioCinema App ands website.
6: 49 IST, May 4th 2024
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City ISL final will take place at the Salt Lake City. The kick-off timing is 7:30 PM IST.
6: 47 IST, May 4th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to the live blog of ISL 2023-24 final. It has been a spectacular season and it all boils down to MBSG vs MCFC. An exhilarating contest is in the waits, thus, let's keep patience and witness history in the making.
