Advertisement

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday said that the 2023-24 season final, scheduled on May 4, will be played at the home ground of the higher-ranked team in the league among the finalists.

Mohun Bagan pipped Mumbai City FC in a thriller on April 15 to win the League shield, with FC Goa finishing third.

Advertisement

Kolkata, Mumbai and Goa are therefore in contention to host the ISL final. Tickets for the match will go on sale once the venue is confirmed.

Odisha FC and FC Goa emerged victorious in their knockout matches against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively, securing their places in the ISL 2023-24 semi-finals.

Advertisement

The semi-final action kicks off with Mohun Bagan Super Giant facing Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on April 23. The following day, on April 24, Mumbai City FC will clash with FC Goa in the first leg of their semi-final matchup in Goa.