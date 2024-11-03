sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:44 IST, November 3rd 2024

ISL: Mumbai City Defeat Kerala Blasters in Six-Goal Thriller

Mumbai City FC secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters FC, marking their second win of the Indian Super League here on Sunday. Late goals from Nathan Rodrigues (75th) and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte (90th penalty) sealed the win in an action-packed match.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai City FC Players
Mumbai City FC Players | Image: MumbaiCityFC/X
