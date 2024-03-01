Advertisement

Punjab FC (PFC) will hope to continue their good run of form as they face second placed Mumbai City FC tomorrow in Round 17 of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season which will be played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 5 PM. The Shers have won three of their last four matches and are in a good run of form and are just three points away from a playoff spot. They registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in their last match while Mumbai City drew their last match 1-1 against FC Goa.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, “We are playing a team who plays very good modern football tomorrow and we will have to work extra hard against them. Our previous matches against Mumbai in the ISL and Super were close and we lost to a superior team in spite of a good performance. Tomorrow’s match will be a very tough and we hope that my players execute the plans well to bring out a positive result.”

Punjab had lost the reverse fixture against Mumbai City 2-1 after they conceded two late goals and a late goal cost them the match in the Kalinga Super Cup, losing the match 3-2.

Wilmar Jordan, Luka Majcen and Madih Talal have been in fine form combining well to spearhead the attack for the side. The pair of Luka and Wilmar Jordan have scored six and three goals respectively while Madih Talal has played the role of the creator with five assists and leads the league in chances created.

PFC goalkeeper Ravi Kumar during the pre–match press conference said, “All the goalkeepers in the side have a healthy competition amongst each other which makes us ready to play whenever required. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and the focus is to put in a good performance tomorrow.”

Punjab FC are currently 10th on the table with 17 points from 16 matches while Mumbai City FC are second in the table with 32 points from 16 matches.