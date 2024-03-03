Advertisement

Valencia and Real Madrid fought to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in a fierce La Liga matchup. Hugo Duro's goal in the 27th minute and Roman Yaremchuk's goal in the 30th minute gave Valencia an early lead. But Real Madrid rallied, with Vinicius Junior netting a goal in injury time during the first half and then tying the score in the 76th. Jude Bellingham's goal was disallowed in the 90+9th minute following a heated argument with the referee, setting up a dramatic scene that created a gripping story at Mestalla Stadium.

Also Read: MLS: Messi, Suarez score a brace as Inter Miami routs Orlando City 5-0

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t hold his temper during the press conference

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, voiced his confusion by referee Jesus Gil Manzano's perplexing choice to not give his team the late goal that separated them from Valencia. The Spanish powerhouses were held to a 2-2 draw in a tight match on Saturday (March 2) at Mestalla, with controversy erupting in the closing minutes of play. Jude Bellingham scored after the final whistle after a controversial last-minute action, but the player was red-carded after the allocated time, allegedly for protesting.

Advertisement

In the post-match interview, Ancelotti expressed his displeasure with the referee's decision to halt the game just before Brahim Diaz was about to cross the ball for Bellingham's goal, according to Football Italia. Carlo Ancelotti said:

“It’s a fu**** goal. Something unprecedented happened. It had never happened to me.”

Ancelotti, sobre el gol no válido de Bellingham.



💬 "Ha pasado algo inédito. (...) Nunca me ha pasado". pic.twitter.com/Y3j3xuZJzE — Relevo (@relevo) March 2, 2024

Also Read: Max Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Advertisement

Even though they settled for a draw in their most recent match, Real Madrid still leads the league standings by seven points above Girona in second place.

Girona and Barcelona, who are now in third place and nine points behind their bitter rivals, have not yet played their weekend encounter. Therefore, if Xavi and company defeat Athletic Club on Sunday (March 3), they will have a chance to cut the deficit to six points.

Advertisement

Real Madrid's standout player during the game was Vinicius Junior, who scored a brace each side of halftime (45+5' and 76'). The Brazilian has played exceptionally well this season, scoring 14 goals and dishing out seven assists in 25 games in a variety of leagues.

With a 1-0 advantage against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid's attention will now turn to the second leg of that match on March 6.