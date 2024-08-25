Published 23:39 IST, August 25th 2024
It's Shillong vs Guwahati in ''Northeast derby'' for a place in Durand Cup final
Shillong Lajong FC's fiery attack will be up against NorthEast United FC's resolute defence as both the teams will fight for supremacy in a ‘NorthEast Derby’ here on Monday for a place in the 133rd Durand Cup summit clash.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
''Northeast derby'' for a place in Durand Cup final | Image: Durandcup/X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:39 IST, August 25th 2024