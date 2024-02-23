Advertisement

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the most exceptional footballers in history. At 36 years old, he has achieved every major trophy, including clinching the World Cup with Argentina. His current stint at Inter Miami, alongside former FC Barcelona teammates like Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba under co-owner David Beckham in ‌MLS, portrays his contentment with the new chapter in his legendary career.

Ex-USMNT standout tells intriguing Lionel Messi barber anecdote

Following the Argentine legend's transfer to Inter Miami, former USMNT player Taylor Twellman recently revealed a humorous incident that illuminated Lionel Messi's "down-to-earth" demeanour. The 36-year-old World Cup champion decided against following his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and instead chose to sign with the Herons in the summer of 2023. Messi clearly has a likeable and modest side to his personality despite his widespread celebrity and position as one of the most recognisable people in the world.

During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Twellman related a story about a day when the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner set out to locate a neighbourhood barber to get a haircut. According to the GOAL, Twellman said:

“I’m walking around town and I step into this barber’s shop. It’s kind of busy. I walk in and there is Messi stuff all over. Apparently, this is the shop where he first needed a hair cut. He walked in, with two of his boys, waited in line and was like ‘hey, I’d like to get cleaned up’. That’s how normal he is.” "It’s the most absurd thing. This is a global superstar. He’s on the same par as Taylor Swift. He’s walking into a barber’s shop, waiting and all the barbers are looking and going ‘who’s the 5’7 dude that just walked in looking like Messi and asking to get cleaned up?’”

Messi has demonstrated his abilities since joining the Major League Soccer (MLS) by scoring 11 goals and dishing out six assists in 15 games across a variety of tournaments. On Sunday, 25th February, Inter Miami's league matchup versus LA Galaxy is expected to have him on the pitch for the supporters.