Published 18:05 IST, September 13th 2024

It's time to overhaul AIFF, have a new constitution and conduct fresh elections: Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhutia came down heavily on the AIFF, saying the absence of a roadmap for Indian football has resulted in humiliating defeat at the hands of Syria (0-3) and a tame draw against Mauritius (0-0) in the recently held three-nation Intercontinental Cup at home.