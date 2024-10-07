Published 18:33 IST, October 7th 2024
Italy call up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca to replace injured forward Moise Kean for Nations League
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has called up uncapped Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca to replace the injured Moise Kean for the upcoming Nations League matches.
Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Udinese in Parma, Italy | Image: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
