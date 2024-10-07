sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:33 IST, October 7th 2024

Italy call up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca to replace injured forward Moise Kean for Nations League

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has called up uncapped Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca to replace the injured Moise Kean for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Lorenzo Lucca
Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Udinese in Parma, Italy | Image: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
