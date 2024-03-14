×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Jadon Sancho, Reus send Dortmund to Champions League quarterfinals with 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven

Jadon Sancho scored early and Marco Reus netted late to send Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven at the Signal Iduna Park | Image: AP
Jadon Sancho scored early and Marco Reus netted late to send Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their last 16 tie on Wednesday.

Sancho scored in the third minute and Reus sealed the win in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete Dortmund’s 3-1 win on aggregate after the teams drew the first leg 1-1 in Eindhoven.

Dortmund made a fine start with Ian Maatsen testing PSV goalkeeper Walter Benítez in the second minute before Sancho scored in the next.

Julian Brandt sent the England forward through to score his second goal in as many games for Dortmund with a precise shot inside the bottom left corner.

Dortmund should have scored more as the home team’s intensity overwhelmed the visitors.

Niclas Füllkrug drew a shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat in the 11th, and Donyell Malen missed another good chance against his former team.

The visitors only started threatening after 25 minutes. Gregor Kobel saved an effort from Johan Bakayoko, then another from Guus Til.

PSV coach Peter Bosz took Til off for Mexico forward Hirving Lozano at the break and his team emerged with more bite.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzić was clearly unhappy with the visitors’ revival after Lozano struck the post. Kobel denied Bakayoko at his near post in the 71st, shortly before Sancho had to go off injured. Reus went on in his place.

One of Reus’ first touches was to deliver a free kick that Füllkrug met to score, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Lozano tested Kobel once more before Reus sealed the win.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

