Published 10:23 IST, July 12th 2024

James Rodríguez is enjoying a stunning revival with Colombia at Copa América

Luis Díaz was unable to control his excitement — and tears — when talking about James Rodríguez, the key player in Colombia's journey to the Copa America final against Argentina on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
James Rodriguez
Colombia's James Rodriguez takes a corner kick during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
