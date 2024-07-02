sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:09 IST, July 2nd 2024

Jamshedpur, Shillong Added as the New Venues for Historic Durand Cup Beginning in Kolkata on July 27

The 133rd edition of Asia's oldest tournament will have 43 matches to be played in a round-robin league-cum-knockout format, with the opening match and the final scheduled at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Durand Cup
Durand Cup | Image: ISL
