Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 25th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Jasprit Bumrah complains to Rohit Sharma that 'Hardik ne bola yeh karne ko' during MI vs GT match?

Hardik Pandya's captaincy seemingly received criticism as Jasprit Bumrah complained about his strategy to Rohit Sharma during the GT vs MI match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians | Image: JioCinema
The Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians' season-opening clash had the fans taking. It was the homecoming of Hardik, which was not received well. Thousands of people made sure that the reception that Pandya received was not positive. Apart from the boos from the crowd, some of Pandya's strategy was not received well by his teammates. One of the team bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, was seemingly frustrated over Hardik's moves, and he went straight to Rohit Sharma as he voiced his frustration. The moment has since gone viral over social media. 

Also Read: MI vs GT: Did Shubman Gill ABUSE Hardik Pandya after MI captain's dismissal wins game for GT?

Jasprit Bumrah vents his frustration over Pandya to Rohit Sharma - WATCH   

It looks like major cracks have formed within the Mumbai Indians' one family. During the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya gave some orders to Jasprit Bumrah, which he seemingly did not like. Rohit Sharma was walking towards Bumrah and he turned to him as both of them talked. Jasprit did not look happy, and Rohit tried to calm him down as they had a match going on. The video of the incident has gone viral over various social media platforms. In the video, Boom Boom seemingly said, 'Hardik ne bola yeh karne ko,' the Hitman.

Throughout the match, Hardik Pandya's decisions were lambasted as he opened the bowling instead of Bumrah. He also benched some of the players who could have been impactful in the game, which could have led to a win. Moreover, Pandya giving directions to Rohit Sharma was something that the fans did not appreciate as the fans in the stadium poured in constant boos and criticism over the new MI skipper.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill had a solid debut as a skipper as he led the Gujarat Titans to a win over the five-time IPL Champions. 

Also Read: 'When was an Indian cricketer gets booed in India. This is RARE': Hardik's reception stuns Pietersen

Mumbai Indians maintained the tradition of losing their opening match of IPL since 2012, with Gujarat Titans snatching an improbable six-run victory in a thrilling match on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With 80k+ fans in attendance, The fans thoroughly backed the home team and also cheered for MI's Rohit Sharma. 

While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of terrific spells to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168 for 6 in 20 overs, MI lost their way after Rohit Sharma's dismissal to end up on 162 for 9 in 20 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

