Published 19:35 IST, October 6th 2024

Jim Ratcliffe flies in to watch Man United at Aston Villa with severe pressure on Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United minority owner Jim Ratcliffe has flown in to personally watch the team play Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday as the pressure mounts on manager Erik ten Hag.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, center, looks out from the stands prior the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park | Image: AP Photo/Rui Vieira
  • 1 min read
