Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:53 IST
Joao Gomes double earns Wolves second win against Tottenham Hotspur this season
Wolves surprised everyone by defeating Tottenham 2-1 thanks to two goals from Joao Gomes. With a loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs' chances of qualifying for the Champions League were severely damaged, as they now sit fifth in the standings.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Two goals from Joao Gomes secured Wolves a surprise 2-1 win at Tottenham in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs drop to fifth on the table in a blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.
Advertisement
Aston Villa moved above Spurs after winning at Fulham. Tottenham was two points behind Villa as the race for the top four tightens.
Gomes scored in each half as Wolves completed a league double over Ange Postecoglou's team. The Midlands club won by the same scoreline at Molineux in November.
Advertisement
Gomes headed Wolves ahead in the 42nd minute and Dejan Kulusevski levelled for Tottenham in the 46th.
Wolves' winner came after a wonderful solo run from Pedro Neto, who raced half the length of the field before setting up Gomes to side-foot home in the 63rd.
Advertisement
Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.