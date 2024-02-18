Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Joao Gomes double earns Wolves second win against Tottenham Hotspur this season

Wolves surprised everyone by defeating Tottenham 2-1 thanks to two goals from Joao Gomes. With a loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs' chances of qualifying for the Champions League were severely damaged, as they now sit fifth in the standings.

Associated Press Television News
Joao Gomes
Wolves' head coach Gary O'Neil celebrates with Joao Gomes their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Two goals from Joao Gomes secured Wolves a surprise 2-1 win at Tottenham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Spurs drop to fifth on the table in a blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Advertisement

Aston Villa moved above Spurs after winning at Fulham. Tottenham was two points behind Villa as the race for the top four tightens.

Gomes scored in each half as Wolves completed a league double over Ange Postecoglou's team. The Midlands club won by the same scoreline at Molineux in November.

Advertisement

Gomes headed Wolves ahead in the 42nd minute and Dejan Kulusevski levelled for Tottenham in the 46th.

Wolves' winner came after a wonderful solo run from Pedro Neto, who raced half the length of the field before setting up Gomes to side-foot home in the 63rd.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

12 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

12 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

15 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

18 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

18 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

18 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

18 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

18 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Popcorn Brain? Causes, Symptoms, Remedies, And More

    Lifestyle Health17 minutes ago

  2. R Ashwin en route to Rajkot, will rejoin the squad in Day 4

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. Australian cop allegedly steals 81 Bitcoin during drug raid

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Kuldeep Yadav's batting spell ends

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  5. Rashmika Says She 'Escaped Death' After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

    Entertainment29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo