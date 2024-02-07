English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 19:44 IST

Jordan vs South Korea live streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup semi-final in India, US, & UK?

Ahead of the start of the Jordan vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup Semi Final, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given.

Republic Sports Desk
Jordan vs South Korea
Jordan vs South Korea | Image:AP
The AFC Asian Cup is at its business end and today Jordan and South Korea will square off for a place in the final. The match will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. An intriguing set of plays is in the awaits. Thus, ahead of the start of the match let's focus on the pre-requisites and find out how to watch the match live.

When will the Jordan vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final game be played?

The Jordan vs South Korea Semi-Final match will be played on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Where is the Jordan vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final taking place?

The Jordan vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup Cup 2023 Semi-Final will take place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, in Qatar.

At what time will the Jordan vs South Korea, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final start?

The Jordan vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. 

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea AFC live telecast in India?

The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Jordan vs South Korea match live in India.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streaming in India?

The Jordan vs South Korea live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Jordan vs South Korea live streaming will be available on Triller TV+.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch Jordan vs South Korea live streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

