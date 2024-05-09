Advertisement

In a thrilling semi-final match, Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich, securing a 4-3 aggregate victory. Joselu was the hero for Real Madrid, scoring two late goals in the 88th and 90+1st minute to seal the win. Alphonso Davies had earlier netted for Bayern in the 68th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. With this result, Real Madrid will now face Borussia Dortmund in the final, promising an electrifying clash for the UEFA Champions League title.

Joselu’s incredible brace seals the deal for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid's hero, Joselu, scored twice in the dying moments to give his team a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. This victory meant that Real Madrid would advance to the Champions League final and would have won 4-3 overall.

The game was tight from the start as Bayern Munich took the lead via Alphonso Davies in the second half. But Joselu's late brace turned the tide in Real Madrid's favour and lined up a Wembley final versus Borussia Dortmund.

Both teams had good chances in the first half, with Real Madrid showing more of an offensive intent. Rodrygo rattled the post and was inches away from breaking the tie when Manuel Neuer stopped his rebound. However, debate lingered since there were two balls on the pitch at the moment, which might have changed the result if Rodrygo had found the back of the net.

Bayern Munich's hopes were maintained in the second half when Neuer stopped Real Madrid's assault on his own. Bayern took the lead against the flow of play, despite Real Madrid's constant siege. In the middle of rumours that he was linked to Real Madrid, Davies stunned the Bernabeu supporters with a powerful strike into the top corner.

After Real Madrid's passionate response, they came dangerously close to equalising right away, but Nacho Fernandez's attempt was disallowed for a foul on Kimmich. But in the 87th minute, they were rewarded for their perseverance as Joselu levelled the scores by taking advantage of a rare mistake from Neuer.

After a long VAR review, Joselu's heroics were not yet finished as he completed his brace and put Real Madrid ahead early in stoppage time by converting an Antonio Rudiger cross.

#Joselu #madridbayern Wining Goal👏👏 pic.twitter.com/vEiuIgefx7 — Elephant News Network (@elephantnewsgh) Joselu, you made me lose my voice 😭 damn it pic.twitter.com/JZ38pfjFGR — Mary (@marymadridista_)

Bayern Munich's chances of a late comeback were dashed when the assistant referee flagged for offside, even though Matthijs de Ligt looked to have equalised.

Real Madrid made a victorious run to the final after Bayern Munich's hopes of repeating their 2013 Champions League final victory against Borussia Dortmund vanished with little left in the tank and important players like Harry Kane already replaced. The Spanish giants will face-off against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium for the UCL final.