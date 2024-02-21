English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Liverpool's injury crisis deepens as Diogo Jota is out for months

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be missing for months because of injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Associated Press Television News
Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

 Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be missing for months because of injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday.

The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Advertisement

“We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out — it will obviously take months,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's home match against Luton on Wednesday.

The injury potentially threatens Jota's involvement in the European Championship in Germany starting in June.

Advertisement

Liverpool’s injury crisis has deepened, with nine senior players unavailable heading into a key period of the season that includes the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Klopp didn't give a return date for injured pair Curtis Jones or Alisson Becker and he described Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai as “longer term” problems. Striker Darwin Nunez was replaced at halftime against Brentford as a precaution.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

2 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

2 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

2 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

2 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

2 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

3 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

3 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

3 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mrunal Buys Properties Worth ₹10 Crore From Kangana's Family

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  2. Vijay Fan Seeks Encouragement For Exams, Actor Makes Her A BIG Promise

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  3. Throwback To Virushka's Family Moments

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Malaika Arora To Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebs Embrace Neon Outfits

    Galleriesan hour ago

  5. Kareena Ignores Shahid At DPIFF 2024? Video Goes Viral

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo