Two Englishmen going up against each other in La Liga was a rare sight that took place on Thursday, February 1, 2024. While nothing animated took place on the field, the meeting between Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood did spiral out some controversy. Following the culmination of yet another successful night for Real Madrid in the Spanish top flight, their opponents for Gameweek 22, Getafe have registered a complaint against Bellingham for allegedly throwing a distasteful remark at Greenwood during the game.

3 things you need to know

Jude Bellingham is under the radar for hurling a distasteful remark at Mason Greenwood

Real Madrid beat Getafe, 2-0

Both goals were scored by RM striker Joselu

La Liga hires specialist to investigate Jude Bellingham's alleged remark on Mason Greenwood

According to SER, La Liga has employed a lip-reader to examine Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's alleged remark against Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood. The event occurred during the La Liga match between Los Blancos and Getafe on Thursday (February 1). Bellingham allegedly referred to the Getafe loanee as a "rapist."

Getafe have reported Jude Bellingham to La Liga after he called Mason Greenwood a “r***st”



pic.twitter.com/QFQpS4GRWd — nini (@belinghm) February 2, 2024

Getafe has filed a complaint against Bellingham, with representatives from La Liga present. Spanish football's governing body has hired an expert lip-reader to investigate the case.

Jeremy Freeman, an experienced lip-reader, has given his thoughts on the event, telling Daily Mail that Bellingham used the term 'rapist' (via GOAL):

“After carefully analysing the clip, I am 97 per cent confident that the spoken word is ‘rapist’, particularly when considering the context in which it was used. The visual cues of the lips indicate the presence of the 'R' and 'P' sounds, and the word appears to end sharply.

"Additionally, the speaker seems to have a pronounced Brummie accent, which I factored into my interpretation. Given the clarity of these visual markers and the absence of any viable alternative interpretation, I am quite certain of this conclusion.”

Bellingham could face severe repercussions if the allegation turned out to be true.

About the match, the Los Blancos won the game courtesy of a brace by their No.9 Joselu. The win has pushed Real Madrid to the top of the La Liga standings. They are currently two points clear of second-placed Girona, and ten clear of their rivals Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona.