Published 21:03 IST, October 30th 2024

Jürgen Klopp Defends His Decision To Join Red Bull After Fan Backlash

Jürgen Klopp has defended his decision to head up Red Bull's group of soccer clubs, saying he “didn't want to step on anybody's toes” after his decision prompted a backlash from fans of his former teams in Germany.

Associated Press Television News
