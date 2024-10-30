Published 21:03 IST, October 30th 2024
Jürgen Klopp Defends His Decision To Join Red Bull After Fan Backlash
Jürgen Klopp has defended his decision to head up Red Bull's group of soccer clubs, saying he “didn't want to step on anybody's toes” after his decision prompted a backlash from fans of his former teams in Germany.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jürgen Klopp to take on new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull | Image: AP
Advertisement
21:03 IST, October 30th 2024