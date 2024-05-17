Updated May 16th, 2024 at 23:44 IST
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri suspended 2 matches for his behavior toward refs in Cup final
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was suspended for two matches and fined 5,000 euros ($5,400) by the Serie A league judge Thursday for his behavior during the Italian Cup final.
Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time when he grew angry at a decision, ripped off his jacket and earned a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee. Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 for the title Wednesday in what may have been Allegri’s last big match with the club.
The league judge’s report said Allegri “acted aggressively” and used insulting language and gestures toward the referees.
