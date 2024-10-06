Published 18:03 IST, October 6th 2024
Juventus not enthusiastic on welcoming back Paul Pogba after doping ban reduced
Juventus does not seem overly enthusiastic about welcoming back Paul Pogba. Pogba had his four-year ban for doping reduced to 18 months on Friday after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
French professional soccer player Paul Pogba stands in a VIP suite at the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC | Image: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
