Published 11:57 IST, September 2nd 2024

Juventus remains unbeaten following a 0-0 draw with visiting Roma in Serie A

For Thiago Motta’s Juventus , it was a well-earned point that kept the Bianconeri unbeaten. Juventus was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Roma in Serie A on Sunday with each side producing only one shot on goal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Thiago Motta
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline during the Serie A soccer match against Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
