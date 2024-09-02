Published 11:57 IST, September 2nd 2024
Juventus remains unbeaten following a 0-0 draw with visiting Roma in Serie A
For Thiago Motta’s Juventus , it was a well-earned point that kept the Bianconeri unbeaten. Juventus was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Roma in Serie A on Sunday with each side producing only one shot on goal.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Juventus head coach Thiago Motta shouts at the sideline during the Serie A soccer match against Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:57 IST, September 2nd 2024