Updated March 10th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

KAI HAVERTZ TO THE RESCUE!!! Arsenal secure 3 points against Brentford with a late goal-WATCH

Arsenal clinched a vital victory against Brentford thanks to Kai Havertz's late goal, securing three crucial points in the Premier League.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz | Image:X/Premier League
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Arsenal secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Brentford with goals from Declan Rice and a late winner from Kai Havertz, propelling them to the top of the Premier League after an Aaron Ramsdale blunder. Despite Brentford's resilience, The Gunners showcased their determination and quality, maintaining their position at the top of the table. Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were standout performers, with Ramsdale redeeming himself with crucial saves in the second half, ensuring Arsenal's eighth consecutive league win. Mikel Arteta's squad's attacking prowess and defensive stability continue to impress, posing a strong title challenge.

Also Read: Sunny Singh Gill becomes first referee of Indian descent in EPL

Kai Havertz rescued Arsenal against Brentford after scoring a late winner 

Arsenal defeated Brentford 2-1 at home on Saturday, March 9, to take the lead in the Premier League rankings after a fiercely contested match. Declan Rice gave Arsenal the lead after just 19 minutes of play at the Emirates Stadium. But shortly before halftime, Yoane Wissa's equaliser was given away by custodian Aaron Ramsdale, who was making his uncommon launch, because he hesitated to clear the ball.

The reason Ramsdale was in the starting lineup was because David Raya, who was on loan, was not allowed to play against his parent club. However, Kai Havertz ended up being Arsenal's hero, scoring the game-winning goal four minutes from time after Ben White's pass found him.

Also Read: Wayne Rooney is impressed with a Man U youngster following Everton game

Havertz's game-winning goal was his fourth straight league goal, and supporters praised him, speculating that he may be a candidate for Arsenal's Player of the Season, if he continues to perform the way he has been doing. Arsenal have now won eight straight league games as a result of the victory, which catapults them to the top of the rankings for the first time since December. With their strong performance, the squad is well-positioned to challenge for the title.

In the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Arsenal will host FC Porto on Tuesday, March 12, with the goal of overcoming a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

