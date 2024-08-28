sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 00:29 IST, August 28th 2024

Kaith twin saves seal Bagan's dramatic comeback win vs Bengaluru, face NEUFC in Durand final

Bengaluru tried to make an early dent and were awarded a penalty in the 41st minute after the promising Vinith was brought down by Colaco as Chhetri added another goal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Durand Cup derby cancelled in Calcutta amid protests over RG Kar doctor's rape and murder
Durand Cup derby cancelled in Calcutta amid protests over RG Kar doctor's rape and murder | Image: representational image
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

00:29 IST, August 28th 2024