Karim Benzema’s January saga has been an interesting one, where the French star has been reported to be unhappy with his life in Saudi Arabia. The former Real Madrid star seems to be leaving Al-Ittihad this transfer window after not showing up in ‌training so far. He is linked with many European clubs, as his future in the Saudi Pro League seems uncertain.

Karim Benzema is linked with a move to Chelsea

According to reports, Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has been offered a transfer to Chelsea, expressing his desire to quit Al-Ittihad and return to Europe. The 36-year-old French striker's future at Al-Ittihad is uncertain owing to unknown concerns with the Saudi Pro League club, prompting talk of a loan move this month.

According to HITC, despite discussions, the issues between Benzema and Al-Ittihad remain unsolved. Several media, including TEAMtalk and The Guardian, have connected the striker with a transfer to Arsenal and Lyon. The Guardian also reports that Chelsea is progressively developing interest and may make a move shortly.

Chelsea, who are looking for a striker this month, are apparently ready to sign Benzema on loan. However, any prospective agreement would need a hefty drop in the Frenchman's salary. This development adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing transfer rumors in the football world.

Karim Benzema one of the best strikers of all time 🇫🇷👑

Pat Nevin does not want Chelsea to sign the French star

Pat Nevin, a former Chelsea player, has warned the club against signing Karim Benzema. Nevin argues that instead of chasing Benzema, the Blues should look at Evan Ferguson. He emphasised the value of learning from previous lending blunders.

Nevin told OCB Scores that he prefers to focus on young talent like Evan Ferguson rather than a more established star like Benzema. He said:

"How many times have Chelsea gone down that route of signing an experienced striker? You think of the certain strikers that Chelsea have signed in the latter stages of their career, the likes of Shevchenko, I could go through a number of them. They are all brilliant but very few of them scored a lot of goals for the club. On the other hand, if you are creating a number of chances which Chelsea are, maybe you just need someone who can put the ball in the net." "It's such a short-termist thing and it's so against what the ethos has been from the club. It would be surprising but does it mean it won't happen? Absolutely not. It would be interesting but Evan Ferguson would be the more obvious one to go for. If you're going down the route of signing a young striker, Ferguson would be the one I would look at. Someone is needed upfront because when we're asking Cole Palmer, Chelsea's best player, to play upfront with his back to goal, of course he can do it but you're putting your best player out of position."