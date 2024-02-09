Advertisement

Karim Benzema was touted as the biggest superstar after Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi Football landscape. The striker exited Real Madrid CF to join the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad in June 2023. Benzema received a grand welcome, but it looks like all is not well in the SPL club's camp. The footballer has been having a rift with the club manager Marcelo Gallardo, and the latest developments may indicate that situations have reached a new low between the footballer and the team boss.

Karim Benzema abrubptly exits from Al-Ittihad training, disregards Marcelo Gallardo's orders

It looks like the tensions between Karim Benzema and Marcelo Gallardo have reached to a new level. The former Real Madrid striker allegedly threw a tantrum at manager Gallardo and marched off Al Ittihad's training after the latter refused to work by himself. According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Benzema did not listen to Gallardo's orders to train alone, which did not sit well with the Argentine. As a result, Marcelo Gallardo decided to bench him for the forthcoming Saudi Pro League clash against Al Tai.

Karim Benzema and Marcelo Gallardo do not communicate with each other and are not on talking terms. The tensions began when the former Madrid striker did not arrive on time from the mid-season break.

Since he arrived at Al-Ittihad, Karim Benzema has netted nine goals and five assists in the 15 appearances he made for the club. But given the cluttered situation that he is facing, Benzema had also revealed his desire to leave the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The Al-Ittihad striker is also being linked to English Premier League teams like Manchester United and Chelsea amid the unrest. It is yet to be seen what happens next and what Benzema intends to do next in his football career.