English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Santosh Trophy: Karnataka come from two down to rescue a point against Mizoram

Mizoram were seemingly running away with the three points after goals from MS Dawngliana and MC Malsawmzuala had put them in a commanding position.

Republic Sports Desk
Karnataka vs Mizoram
Karnataka vs Mizoram | Image:AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Defending champions Karnataka came from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Mizoram in Group B of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy Final Round at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Mizoram were seemingly running away with the three points after goals from MS Dawngliana and MC Malsawmzuala had put them in a commanding position. But Karnataka showed the champion spirit to score twice in quick succession in the second half through Prabin Tigga and Vishal R to rescue a point. This was Karnataka's second consecutive draw after a 1-1 result against Delhi on Thursday. Mizoram were beaten 1-3 by Maharashtra in the opener and have now opened their tally.

Advertisement

Mizoram took the lead after a sensational move between Malsawmzuala and Dawngliana. With a superb behind-the-back flick, the former picked out the latter, who lashed a parabolic shot into the goal with a cleanly-hit half-volley. The 2014 champions could've extended their lead in the 34th minute had R Malsawmtluanga not flashed his first-time shot wide. In the very next minute, however, he was involved at the other end, making a crucial goal-line block to deny D Sheltohn Paul from equalising.

Mizoram were off the blocks quicker again in the second half and doubled their lead after another brilliant build-up. Winger Lalthankima got the better of Tigga with some exquisite footwork before cutting it in from the by-line. Arriving at the end of the cross was Malsawmzuala, who drove it into the bottom corner with a first-time shot.

Advertisement

But Karnataka were not done and dusted. Ravi Babu Raju's side struck twice in two minutes to turn the game on its head. In the 67th minute, Nikhil Raj's cross from a free-kick slipped through the gloves of F Lalmuanawma and Tigga was on hand at the back post to bundle it in. Then, Sathish Kumar set up Vishal R with a great through ball into the final third. The latter took his time and slotted it in, wrongfooting Lalmuanawma.

Both teams did not look satisfied with a point and there were chances at both ends in the latter stages, but none of them materialised. Karnataka defended solidly, with captain Manoj Swamy Kannan and Prashanth Kalinga making well-timed tackles on Vanlalbiaa Chhangte and Dawngliana, respectively to keep Mizoram at bay. Karnataka came close to winning it in the 81st minute when Nikhil and BS Mrinal Muthanna played a smooth one-two near the edge of the box before the former sent his curling effort inches above the bar.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

an hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

an hour ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

6 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

6 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

6 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Never Had Fights While Being Married To Each Other

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Alia-Ranbir, Aditi Attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. 'TMC Ministers Ignored us When we Asked About Shahjahan': Local Women

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Jaiswal shatters MASSIVE record, joins elite list featuring Yuvraj

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Anil Kumble lavishes praise on England's team management

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo