Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:44 IST
Kevin De Bruyne on bench for Manchester City at Real Madrid after vomiting in locker room
Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne was ill and was not included in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup against Real Madrid in the first leg of UCL Quarters.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is not in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup against Real Madrid in their first-leg quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Belgium international will be on the bench for defending champion City at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
De Bruyne scored twice in City's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and provided an assist on Erling Halaand's goal.
De Bruyne's double took him to 100 goals for the club since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015.
There was no immediate information on if De Bruyne picked up an injury or illness.
Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:44 IST