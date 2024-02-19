Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

'Knowing personal stories of..' Solskjaer reflects on heartwarming connection made during India tour

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckoned his trip to India as a special moment in his life and stated that his personal connection with the Indian fans was the highlight.

Republic Sports Desk
Suryakumar Yadav and Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Suryakumar Yadav and Ole Gunnar Solskjær | Image:Special Arrangement
Manchester United legendary player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckoned his trip to India as a special moment in his life and stated that his personal connection with the Indian fans was the highlight of the tour for him. 

Solskjaer came to India on a three-city tour from February 9 to 11 that started in Bengaluru and ended in Delhi via Mumbai. Indian fans gathered in large numbers at the airport, the hotel where he stayed in all the cities to get a glimpse of the former Manchester United manager and player from across the country. 

"It's been a long way and it's been brilliant for me. It was a special experience especially when you meet people 1 to 1 and they have got their own personal stories, that's what's been more special during the tour," stated Solskjaer while looking back to his maiden Indian visit.

Fans also got an opportunity to meet Solskjaer during the gala dinners held in all three cities.

Solskjaer further said, "Fans have given me some letters as well but you know when grown men come up to you and they shiver and shake and say that I am so nervous infront of you, I need to tell you this quite special story, and that thing sticks with you. Of course, all the events have been really special, I saw a sand artist who created my journey which was incredible. It took me by surprise as I had never seen one of them before, so it was a special experience."

While the trip of the legendary footballer to India was orchestrated by ardent Manchester United fan and founder of Ace of Pubs- India’s largest quizzing company, Tilak Gaurang Shah and the success of the tour would only propel more such visits for the Red Devil fans in India.  

"The essence of football lies in the fervour of its fans across the world. Solskjaer's warm reception by fans in India is a testament to the nation's untapped potential as a global  football’s experiential hub. The passion of the fans for football and the legendary players in India will pave the way for more such extraordinary experience in the future," commented Tilak, the founder of Ace of Pubs after the end of the tour which has been termed a huge hit by the Manchester United fans in India. 

The Baby faced Assassin’s tour to India also gave a new lease of life to not only the Manchester United fans but football fans in general and ignited a burgeoning enthusiasm and love for the sport.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

