Kuwait vs Qatar LIVE Streaming: How to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Kuwait, Qatar & Middle East
Here's how you can watch Kuwait vs Qatar LIVE Streaming and Kuwait vs Qatar LIVE telecast.
Qatar and Kuwait will face each other in the FIFA World Cup Asia Qualifiers at the Sabah Al Salem Stadium, Kuwait City in Kuwait. After losing to India and Qatar, Kuwait are in third place with three points from three matches. Meanwhile reigning Asian champions, Qatar are unbeaten in their last 10 matches and are first in their group.
When is the Kuwait vs Qatar AFC World Cup qualifier match?
The Kuwait vs Qatar match will take place on Tuesday, March 26 at 10:00 pm Qatar Time (12:30 AM IST)
Where is the Kuwait vs Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier match taking place?
The Kuwait vs Qatar match will take place at the Sabah Al Salem Stadium, Kuwait City, Kuwait.
How to watch the Kuwait vs Qatar live telecast in Qatar and Kuwait?
The Kuwait vs Qatar live telecast will be available on KTV Sports.
How to watch Kuwait vs Qatar LIVE streaming in Kuwait?
The Kuwait vs Qatar live streaming will be available on BeIN Sports.
How to watch Kuwait vs Qatar LIVE streaming in Qatar?
The Kuwait vs Qatar live streaming will be available on BeIN Sports.
Kuwait vs Qatar Predicted XI:-
Kuwait: Abdulghafoor, Dousari, Enezi, Hajiah, Bormeya, Jabarah; Rashedi, Daham, Saleh, Khaldi, Nasser
Qatar: Barsham; Marafee, Mendes, Salman, Waad, Gaber, Fathi, Abdurisag, Afif, Mejaba, Ali
