Published 10:28 IST, August 26th 2024
Kvaratskhelia inspires Napoli to 1st win of the Conte era with 3-0 victory over Bologna
Antonio Conte has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia back to his brilliant best and Napoli back to winning ways. Kvaratskhelia set up one goal and scored the second as Napoli beat Bologna 3-0 in Serie A on Sunday for the first win of the Conte era.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy | Image: AP
