Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe's departure from PSG has been all but confirmed as the club have unveiled their new kits with no sign of their star player

Ever since PSG got knocked out of Champions League Semi Final at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, a lot of speculation has engulfed whether Kylian Mbappe will stay at the end of season or move to pastures new.

Advertisement

Reports have suggested that Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in June 2024, but when asked about his future with PSG after their Champions League exit in midweek, the French superstar played coy.

However, the recent kit launch by PSG has suggested that he is set to depart the club.

Advertisement

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo strikes again in the SPL for Al-Nassr vs Al Akhdoud

⤵️🔴🔵 No signs of Kylian Mbappé in PSG video to introduce new kit, as expected.



He’s leaving the club in June, preparing for new chapter at Real Madrid. ⚪️⏳pic.twitter.com/EJLoM3XJMg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

This is a major hint and all but confirms that Kylian Mbappe will be ending his seven year stint at the Parc Des Princes in June 2024 and will be moving to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The last time PSG removed Mbappe's face from their promotional campaign was back in Summer of 2023, when it felt like Mbappe would be leaving on a record breaking transfer. But a last minute U turn meant Kylian Mbappe stayed for another year.

Advertisement

This also comes in after a report by Le Parisian magazine said that PSG will give Mbappe a farewell over this weekend.

Also Read | THE UNSUNG HERO: How 38 year old Luka Modric kept Madrid alive vs Bayern

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe's negotiations with Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe are advancing at a steady pace and are in the final details.

Advertisement

Only image rights are yet to be sorted, the salary will be close to what stars like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr earn in the squad.

If Kylian Mbappe does end up at Real Madrid this summer then it will finally put an end to a transfer saga that has extended for seven years now.

Advertisement