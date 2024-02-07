Kylian Mbappe applauds after the Champions League Group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park | Image: AP

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire this summer, triggering intense speculation about his next move. Regarded as one of the premier talents globally, the French striker has attracted interest from several top clubs. His impending decision has sparked excitement and anticipation across the footballing world.

3 things you need to know

Kylian Mbappe’s PSG contract expires in June 2024

Mbappe will not renew his contract with PSG

He has had a never-ending transfer saga with Real Madrid

Is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid a done deal?

Kylian Mbappe's long-running transfer issue seems to be coming to an end as the sensational player from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly about to sign with Real Madrid.

Renowned ESPN reporter Julien Laurens reports that Mbappe has decided to sign with Real Madrid when his current deal expires at the conclusion of the campaign. In the upcoming week, the 25-year-old is anticipated to publicly declare his decision.

When Mbappe's previous contract was about to expire in 2022, he began to flirt with Real Madrid. In the end, though, he decided to stay longer with PSG, signing a new two-year contract that will keep him at the Parc des Princes through 2024.

Madrid continued to pursue the captain of the French national team, even if they were disappointed at the moment. Their efforts seem to have paid off now that Mbappe is expected to wear the recognisable white shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports, Mbappe will only be paid half of what he now makes at PSG, representing a huge pay drop. He will also forfeit incentives of €100 million by leaving the dominant team in Ligue 1. Mbappe also turned down a pay rise that PSG had offered, resolute in his desire to take on a new challenge.

Players from Real Madrid are giddy with anticipation at the idea of playing alongside the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner. Earlier this season, Vinicius Junior in particular showed his excitement, according to Tribal Football. Vini said:

“Everyone here wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens one day. He is one of the best players, maybe the best.”

How has Kylian Mbppe performed this season?

This season, Kylian Mbappe has unquestionably been one of the best players in European football, excelling for Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain. In just 28 games in a variety of tournaments, Mbappe has amassed an impressive 29 goals and seven assists, demonstrating his versatility on the pitch.