Kylian Mbappe formally confirmed his exit from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the conclusion of the season in May via a video broadcast on his social media accounts. This brings an end to his seven-year tenure with the club. While Mbappe has not revealed which club he would join, it is generally speculated that he has reached a deal with La Liga Champions Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe says even his mom doesn't know his next club

Superstar Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) declined to comment when asked if he will join Real Madrid this summer. The French forward announced his departure from PSG, but he gave no indication of what he intended to do next.

Over the last year, Mbappe's time at the Parc des Princes has been clouded by uncertainty, mainly because his contract discussions with the club have stagnated. He is a free agent and has been able to sign a pre-contract deal with other teams since January.

Although there is a lot of conjecture that Real Madrid will be Mbappe's next stop, the player has not officially addressed these rumours. At a recent event, he addressed the media directly regarding the prospect and gave the following response (via Madrid Universal):

“I'm leaving PSG, for now that's the only thing to know.”

Mbappe refused to comment when asked if his mother and agent, Fayza Lamari, were aware of his upcoming whereabouts, saying instead:

“If she knows, ask her. Because I don't know (laughs).”

Even though Kylian Mbappe was limited to just 29 league games this season by Luis Enrique as PSG were ready to play without him for the long run, he nevertheless put up outstanding displays. He contributed seven assists in addition to his 27 goals.