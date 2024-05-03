Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe during a training session at St. James' Park, Newcastle ahead of Wednesday's Champions League soccer match against Newcastle, at St. James' Park | Image: AP

Borussia Dortmund secured a 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg. Niclas Füllkrug's goal in the 36th minute proved to be decisive. The match was at its peak with the heroics of Jadon Sancho, with Dortmund displaying a solid performance. The statistics reflected a closely contested match, with PSG having a slight edge in possession and passes, but Dortmund being clinical with their chances. The Signal Iduna Park witnessed an intense showdown between the two European giants.

Kylian Mbappe had a special message for Lucas Hernandez after he suffered an ACL injury

The well-known Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe recently sent a really touching note to help his fellow countryman and PSG colleague Lucas Hernandez, who suffered a terrible setback. Hernandez had to deal with the regrettable situation of missing Euro 2024 because of an ACL injury.

Hernandez suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee during PSG's thrilling match against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park. Hernandez had heroically sought to stop Niclas Fullkrug's game-winning goal. Because of the severity of the injury, he was replaced in the 42nd minute.

Hernandez's club season comes to an end as a result of this loss, and he also forfeits his chance to play for France in the forthcoming Euro 2024 competition, which will be held in Germany. This unfortunate event is reminiscent of Hernandez's prior injury sustained before the first FIFA World Cup match against Australia in 2022, which also resulted in his withdrawal from the competition.

Mbappe sent his friend a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, expressing his sympathies and support in a heartfelt gesture. Kylian Mbappe’s text translated to English said:

“My warrior, a new difficult test but you'll never be alone we are all with you. Big strength my brother.”

Kylian Mbappé's message for Lucas Hernández following his ACL injury: "My warrior, a new difficult test but you will never be alone we are all with you. Big strength my brother." 🇫🇷📲

Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez's brother and an AC Milan defender, posted a note of support on social media to encourage his brother.

Mon frère, la vie te met à nouveau à l’épreuve… Tu as tout mon soutien, je connais ton mental et je sais que tu reviendras plus fort comme à ton habitude ! 🦾



Toujours avec toi mon frère ❤️ @LucasHernandez

“My brother, life is testing you again... you have all my support, I know your mind and I know that you will come back stronger as usual. Always with you my brother.”

PSG will now look to bounce back for Lucas Hernandez in the second leg against Borussia Dortmund. The match will be played on PSG’s turf on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.