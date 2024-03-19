×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Kylian Mbappe's spectacular hat-trick propels PSG to commanding win against Montpellier-WATCH

PSG's Kylian Mbappe shines with a stunning hat-trick, reaffirming team dominance in a commanding win over Montpellier.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a high-scoring match, PSG dominated Montpellier with a final score of 6-2. Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick, along with goals from Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, and Nuno Mendes secured PSG's victory. Montpellier's goals came from Arnaud Nordin and Téji Savanier's penalty. PSG showcased superior possession and accuracy, sealing the win convincingly. Mbappé's stellar performance stood out in the game as PSG extended their lead in Ligue 1 standings with another impressive victory.

Also Read: Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson moved to a rehab center

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe's Magnificent Hat-Trick Secures PSG's Dominant Victory Over Montpellier

For Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe displayed his unmatched talent on Sunday, netting a magnificent hat-trick and setting up another goal in a convincing 6-2 victory against Montpellier. Even though PSG had a wobbly spell late in the first half that allowed Montpellier to rally back into the game, Kylian Mbappe's impact on the squad was evident throughout the whole contest.

Advertisement

PSG took the early quarter of an hour to break the deadlock and establish their control in the encounter. Vitinha, who was set up by Mbappe on the edge of the box, deftly sidestepped a Montpellier defender and sent a shot into the net to give PSG the lead. Soon after, Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani connected to launch a quick counterattack for PSG, and Muani finished coolly from a close range.

Arnaud Nordin gave Montpellier a response, and Wahbi Khazri nearly equalised, but PSG's dominance appeared unchallenged. But after a mistake from Danilo—whose mishandled ball placed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in danger—Teji Savanier scored a penalty kick into the upper corner to tie the game.

Advertisement

Also Read: Diallo's Messi-like celebration proved bothersome

Advertisement

Early in the second half, Kylian Mbappe quickly gave PSG the lead again, launching a powerful effort from outside the box that flew past Dimitry Bertaud and brushed the underside of the bar on route to goal. Soon after, Lee Kang-in enhanced the show with an incredible curling attempt and challenged Mbappe for the game's winning goal.

But in the end, Mbappe was the star of the show, capping off his hat-trick in style after VAR rejected Montpellier's penalty claim. After an incredible team build-up, Vitinha set up Nuno Mendes to complete PSG's decisive 6-2 triumph.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe demonstrated individual brilliance throughout the match, both in his goals and in setting up opportunities for his teammates, underscoring the enormous vacuum his impending departure will leave at PSG.

Despite a shaky performance by PSG center-back Pereira, who gave up on both of Montpellier's goals but his squad still leads Ligue 1 by a dominating 12-point margin over Brest. PSG's next domestic matchup is against Marseille on March 31, and they will be looking to hold onto their advantage.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

India to hold Lok Sabha Election 2024 in 7 phases

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a minute ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba in India

3 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

5 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's goals

9 minutes ago
South Focus: Crowd Awaits PM Modi in Palakkad Ahead of His Road Show

Crowd Awaits PM Modi Road

11 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

13 minutes ago
School Teachers

SSB Odisha PGT Vacancies

19 minutes ago
DLF Home Developers to issue over 3-year bonds

DLF's bond issue

24 minutes ago
Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay Viral Video

25 minutes ago
LIVE: SC Verdict on K Kavitha, Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against PMLA Provisions Today

India News LIVE

26 minutes ago
ISRAEL

IDF Raids Al Shifa

27 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth's Clarification

31 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

35 minutes ago
Third Wave Coffee

Third Wave Coffee CEO

40 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

42 minutes ago
JGB

BOJ bond reduction

42 minutes ago
Rajamouli with a special fan in Japan

Rajamouli Meets His Fans

an hour ago
GATE 2024 Toppers' List Out

GATE Toppers' List Out

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted out of the season

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo