Advertisement

In a high-scoring match, PSG dominated Montpellier with a final score of 6-2. Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick, along with goals from Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, and Nuno Mendes secured PSG's victory. Montpellier's goals came from Arnaud Nordin and Téji Savanier's penalty. PSG showcased superior possession and accuracy, sealing the win convincingly. Mbappé's stellar performance stood out in the game as PSG extended their lead in Ligue 1 standings with another impressive victory.

Also Read: Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson moved to a rehab center

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe's Magnificent Hat-Trick Secures PSG's Dominant Victory Over Montpellier

For Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe displayed his unmatched talent on Sunday, netting a magnificent hat-trick and setting up another goal in a convincing 6-2 victory against Montpellier. Even though PSG had a wobbly spell late in the first half that allowed Montpellier to rally back into the game, Kylian Mbappe's impact on the squad was evident throughout the whole contest.

Advertisement

PSG took the early quarter of an hour to break the deadlock and establish their control in the encounter. Vitinha, who was set up by Mbappe on the edge of the box, deftly sidestepped a Montpellier defender and sent a shot into the net to give PSG the lead. Soon after, Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani connected to launch a quick counterattack for PSG, and Muani finished coolly from a close range.

Arnaud Nordin gave Montpellier a response, and Wahbi Khazri nearly equalised, but PSG's dominance appeared unchallenged. But after a mistake from Danilo—whose mishandled ball placed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in danger—Teji Savanier scored a penalty kick into the upper corner to tie the game.

Advertisement

The newest Kylian Mbappé hat trick. Enjoy. 🎩🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/7mzdxDDIOE — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG)

Also Read: Diallo's Messi-like celebration proved bothersome

Advertisement

Early in the second half, Kylian Mbappe quickly gave PSG the lead again, launching a powerful effort from outside the box that flew past Dimitry Bertaud and brushed the underside of the bar on route to goal. Soon after, Lee Kang-in enhanced the show with an incredible curling attempt and challenged Mbappe for the game's winning goal.

But in the end, Mbappe was the star of the show, capping off his hat-trick in style after VAR rejected Montpellier's penalty claim. After an incredible team build-up, Vitinha set up Nuno Mendes to complete PSG's decisive 6-2 triumph.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe demonstrated individual brilliance throughout the match, both in his goals and in setting up opportunities for his teammates, underscoring the enormous vacuum his impending departure will leave at PSG.

Despite a shaky performance by PSG center-back Pereira, who gave up on both of Montpellier's goals but his squad still leads Ligue 1 by a dominating 12-point margin over Brest. PSG's next domestic matchup is against Marseille on March 31, and they will be looking to hold onto their advantage.