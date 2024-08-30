Published 14:17 IST, August 30th 2024
Kylian Mbappe's Unexpected Stat Emerges After Goal Drought in 3 La Liga Matches for Real Madrid
After failing to score in three La Liga matches for Real Madrid, an unexpected stat about Kylian Mbappe's performance has come to light.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain's Canary Islands | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:17 IST, August 30th 2024