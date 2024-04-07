Goncalo Ramos celebrates with Kylian Mbappe scoring his side's first goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes stadium | Image: AP

Kylian Mbappé came off the bench and set up a late equalizer as runaway French league leader Paris Saint-Germain and rock-bottom Clermont finished 1-1 on Saturday.

Mbappé took a pass from striker Goncalo Ramos and masterfully played it back into his path as Ramos ran into the penalty area in the 85th minute.

PSG is 13 points clear of second-placed Brest, which hosts relegation battler Metz on Sunday, and a record-extending 12th league title seems a formality. After this weekend, there are only six rounds and 18 points remaining.

PSG faces Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, and coach Luis Enrique left out Mbappé, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and other first-teamers. Mbappé went on against Clermont midway through the second half.

Enrique has been rotating Mbappé in recent weeks, even taking him out midway through the second half against bitter foe Marseille last Sunday.

Midfielder Senny Mayulu and defender Yoram Zague, who are both 17, started their first games for PSG.

But PSG gave away a sloppy goal in the 32nd when central defender Milan Skriniar failed to deal with a cross. The ball was quickly played back into the penalty area, where Clermont defender Habib Keita hit a scuffed shot which bobbled past goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

Mayulu scored with a fine shot deep into first half stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out after video picked up a blatant foul by Zague moments earlier.

Right back Achraf Hakimi hit the crossbar in the 63rd and Enrique sent on Mbappé moments later.

SABBI SCORES

United States forward Emmanuel Sabbi scored a late penalty after being fouled to earn struggling Le Havre a 1-1 draw at fifth-placed Lens.

Sabbi’s fifth goal of the season moved Le Havre up one place to 14th.

Lens striker Elye Wahi looked sharp early on but Le Havre held firm until the 58th when Przemysław Frankowski's cross looped over goalkeeper Arthur Desmas.

Sabbi netted in the 78th after being pushed in the back when contesting a high ball.