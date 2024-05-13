Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe played his final game at the Parc Des Princes yesterday as he scored in Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) 3-1 loss to Toulouse in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe announced his departure from PSG last week and is already looking forward to starting his new chapter at his future club by moving on a free transfer.

While, there has been no official word on Kylian Mbappe's next destination, it has been reported that a move to Real Madrid is imminent. Real Madrid might be signing the French national team captain on a free transfer but his signing in no way or form is going to be cheap for Los Blancos as the staggering Signing On fee which Kylian Mbappe is going to get for moving on a free has been revealed.

PSG Ultras with a special Tifo to say goodbye to Kylian Mbappe in his last game at Parc Des Princes as a PSG player, Image/AP

Kylian Mbappe's Staggering signing on fees with Real Madrid Revealed

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez knew that even on a free transfer the ‘Kylian Mbappe Operation’ was going to cost a fortune in terms of signing on fee, bonuses and wages.

And Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are set to offer Kylian Mbappe a staggering 100 Million Euros as signing on fees. This signing on fee will be paid to Kylian Mbappe over a period of five years.

If this turns out to be true then it would mean that Kylian Mbappe will become the most expensive Free Agent signing in the history of Football.

Aside from that Kylian Mbappe according to reports is set to earn a net 15 Million Euros salary per year at Real Madrid. The La Liga Champions will make Kylian Mbappe the highest paid player at the club but his salary is still in the same range as that of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

When will Real Madrid announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid are all set to face Borussia Dortmund in the final of UEFA Champions League at Wembley on June 1st, 2024. The expectation is that Real Madrid will announce the Kylian Mbappe signing post their Champions League final.

It has also been reported that Real Madrid are preparing a special announcement and a special presentation to welcome Kylian Mbappe into the club.

