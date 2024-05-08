Kylian Mbappe STORMS OFF interview when asked about Real Madrid after PSG CRASH OUT of UCL

Advertisement

Kylian wasn't having any of the speculation about his future after his side PSG crashed out of the Champions League semifinal at the hands of Borussia Dortmund. Mbappe was clearly hurting after the defeat and in his post match interview the French superstar stormed off when he was asked a question about Real Madrid by the journalist.

Coming into the second leg at Parc Des Princes all the talk was about how this might be the last Champions League game for Kylian Mbappe at home. PSG were trailing by a 1-0 deficit going into the second leg. The expectations were high from PSG and Kylian Mbappe but as it turned out Mats Hummels headed to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 lead on aggregate.

Advertisement

PSG kept on attacking and taking shots on the goal but the ball just wouldn't go in as they hit the post and crossbar on multiple occasions. In the end, PSG took 44 shots over the two legs but failed to score even once as Dortmund progressed into the Champions League Final.

Also Read | 'Not a single soul should feel sorry for Mbappe...': Fans troll PSG star

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe Storms Off when asked about Real Madrid

There is a lot of speculation on whether this is Kylian Mbappe's last season in Paris and will he be heading to Real Madrid next season, but journalists should've known better that Kylian wasn't keen on addressing any of those questions after the defeat.

Advertisement

In a video that has surfaced on Social Media, a journalist asked Mbappe that will he be supporting Real Madrid in their semi final second leg against Bayern Munich.

⚪️🙄 Kylian Mbappé when asked if he will support Real Madrid vs Bayern…pic.twitter.com/pIKvGKLp2Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Also Read | Mats Hummels' header silences PSG as Borussia Dortmund secure UCL final spot at Wembley-WATCH

As soon as Mbappe heard the question, he decided to storm off the interview and end his post match address.

Advertisement

Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League semi final at the Santiago Bernabeu today.