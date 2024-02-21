France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium | Image: AP

One of the grandest buzz around football is Kylian Mbappe, who is decking up to depart from Paris this summer. The French Striker has informed PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will not trigger an extension, which will lead to his departure as the Ligue 1 season ends. While there could be a massive rumble when the striker enters free agency, Real Madrid sounds like a plausible destination for Mbappe at the moment. It looks like the Madridistas' dreams are finally taking shape, as Kylian is being heavily touted to head to Madrid.

New details on Mbappe to Real Madrid emerge as striker seemingly finalizing La Liga move

There's no secrecy to the fact that Real Madrid has been on the hunt for Kylian Mbappe for a long time. The striker's potential and leadership qualities make him an ideal player for the storied La Liga outfit. The French footballer may not let go of the Madrid train this time as details emerge that the striker is currently finalizing the terms and details of his move to Los Blancos.

As per revered football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kylian Mbappe has Madrid's formal proposal in his hands, with the final details being narrowed down and are being finalized.

"Mbappé will receive huge signing fee, but his fixed salary will be similar to stars like Vini and Bellingham.

"Image rights structure, being finalised in order to have all the documents ready and signed at right moment," Fabrizio Romano mentioned on Instagram.

"As soon as Kylian signs for Real Madrid, PSG will start preparing formal confirmation of his exit with Mbappé himself also involved in club’s final communication," Romano added.

For Real Madrid, it will be a storied move, as Mbappe will be able to join a line-up that already bolsters stars like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Toni Kroos, Camavinga, and more.

Kylian Mbappe joined AS Monaco FC when he was 14 and made a massive breakthrough. It led to PSG signing him on loan with a mandatory purchase option of €180 million. It led to his signing with the Ligue 1 club and achieved success. But now that he is already convinced that he will not be back with the club, and head on to a new path.