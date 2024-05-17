Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe's decision to leave PSG at the end of the season and his anticipated move to Real Madrid has sparked global anticipation for the new phase of his career and the potential to start a new legacy. Widely regarded as one of the best players in world football, Mbappe's upcoming leadership of France in the UEFA Euro 2024 championship further solidifies his position as a prominent sports personality. His remarkable achievements have propelled him to be one of the biggest names in sports, marking an influential and enduring presence in the world of football.

Kylian Mbappe unveils his 'sensational' latest waxwork in Paris

Kylian Mbappe seems genuinely shocked by the new wax figure of him wearing France's Euro 2024 uniform. Madame Tussauds organised an exclusive event in Paris where the reveal took place. Mbappe attended the occasion with his father Wilfrid and a few members of his entourage. He was clearly pleased by the workmanship as he clicked a button to unveil the wax figure and drop the curtain. Mbappe called the artwork "sensational" after closely examining it. He said:

"It's me, 100 per cent!" Mbappe also hilariously remarked: “it's more Kylian than me!”

"C'est plus Kylian que moi", Kylian Mbappé impressionné par sa statue de cire qui sera exposée à Madame Tussauds Berlin #kylianmbappe pic.twitter.com/pSO9D2Wkuc — JS Grond-Tran (@JS_Grond)

The astonishing waxwork will soon be moved to Berlin after making its premiere in Paris, giving a larger public the chance to view the amazing similarity.

L'Equipe claims that the process of making the waxwork was painstaking, including four hours of photography in addition to in-depth physique and face examination. The sculpture, which depicts Mbappe's famous celebratory pose with his arms folded, will be moved to Madame Tussauds' Berlin facility.

Mbappe just has two games remaining with PSG after announcing that he would depart at the end of the season: Sunday's Ligue 1 encounter against Metz and the French Cup final against Lyon. After these matches, Mbappe's attention will turn to Euro 2024. Furthermore, it's possible that his planned transfer to Real Madrid will be completed before the competition starts.

