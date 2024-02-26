Advertisement

After an exceptional start to the MLS season, Inter Miami will take on LA Galaxy, who will initiate their season with this contest. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Following an average pre-season, Inter Miami fired on all cylinders against Real Salt Lake, however, the challenge would be different this time, and it will be intriguing to see who will prevail.

Will Lionel Messi play the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami MLS Game?

Lionel Messi brought his best in the match against Real Salt Lake. He is fit and expected to start for Inter Miami in the match against LA Galaxy.

When is the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy is scheduled for Sunday, February 25. As per Indian Standard Time, the match will take place on February 26.

Where is the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

At what time will the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match start?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will start at 7:30 AM IST.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match live streaming in India?

You can catch the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match on Apple TV in India.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match in India.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, the match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will be available on Apple TV.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will be available on Apple TV.

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami predicted XI

Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Kryvstov, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz, Messi, Suarez, Taylor

LA Galaxy: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Zavaleta, Aude; Brugman, Delgado, Puig; Perez, Joveljic, Fagundez

