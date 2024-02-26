English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming: Is Lionel Messi playing tonight in the MLS match?

Ahead of the start of the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami game, let's find out how top watch the live streaming of MLS game in different parts of the world.

Republic Sports Desk
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After an exceptional start to the MLS season, Inter Miami will take on LA Galaxy, who will initiate their season with this contest. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Following an average pre-season, Inter Miami fired on all cylinders against Real Salt Lake, however, the challenge would be different this time, and it will be intriguing to see who will prevail.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola opens the door for Manchester United legend to join City

Advertisement

Will Lionel Messi play the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami MLS Game?

Lionel Messi brought his best in the match against Real Salt Lake. He is fit and expected to start for Inter Miami in the match against LA Galaxy. 

Advertisement

When is the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy is scheduled for Sunday, February 25. As per Indian Standard Time, the match will take place on February 26.

Advertisement

Where is the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Advertisement

Also Read | Haaland comes to the rescue for Man City

At what time will the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match start?

The match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will start at 7:30 AM IST.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match live streaming in India?

You can catch the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match on Apple TV in India.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of the LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami match in India.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, the match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will be available on Apple TV.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the match between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will be available on Apple TV.

LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami predicted XI

Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Kryvstov, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz, Messi, Suarez, Taylor

LA Galaxy: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Zavaleta, Aude; Brugman, Delgado, Puig; Perez, Joveljic, Fagundez

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

8 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  3. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Hardcore Hardik Pandya fan gets his image TATTOOED on his arm - WATCH

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo