×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Late Tomas Soucek goal is disallowed as Aston Villa salvages 1-1 draw at West Ham

Aston Villa has moved three points clear of Tottenham in the race for fourth place after a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nicolo Zaniolo
Nicolo Zaniolo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Aston Villa, at the London stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aston Villa moved three points clear of Tottenham in the race for fourth place after a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nicolo Zaniolo struck an equalizer in the second half to secure what could be an important point in Villa's bid for Champions League qualification after Michail Antonio had headed West Ham in front.

Advertisement

West Ham thought it had snatched a late winner when Tomas Soucek struck in the sixth minute of time added on, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for handball.

Referee Jarred Gillett and VAR Tony Harrington spent more than five minutes determining whether the goal should stand before it was ruled to have hit Soucek's arm.

Advertisement

Antonio also had a goal disallowed for handball earlier in the half.

“It’s what VAR do, it’s their decision not ours, we can’t do anything about it. It’s there to do the job," West Ham manager David Moyes said. "In the second half, Villa stepped it up, they were the better team for periods. I was really pleased with how we performed overall.”

Advertisement

Antonio had headed West Ham in front in the 29th minute at London Stadium.

Villa lost 4-0 against Spurs last week and was in danger of suffering back-to-back defeats in the league, but Nicolo Zaniolo leveled in the 79th.

Advertisement

The draw saw fourth-place Villa extend its lead over fifth-place Tottenham to three points, having played a game more. Tottenham lost 3-0 at Fulham on Saturday.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

US business delegation Vietnam

Vietnam

3 minutes ago
Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

4 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

5 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

6 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

6 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

13 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

15 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

16 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

18 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

21 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

21 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

22 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

23 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

29 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

30 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

31 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

32 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo