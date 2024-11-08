Manchester United End WINLESS Run In Europe, Beat PAOK In Europa League Match

English club Manchester United have been in a world of trouble regarding their form in football. They have been struggling and were on a winless streak in their European matches. This string of bad performances led to Manchester United firing their manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United are currently managed by interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, that is until manager Ruben Amorim joins United as their new manager in a few weeks.

The winless streak of Manchester United came to an end as the ‘Red Devils’ defeated PAOK 2-0 in the Europa League.

Manchester United secured its first win in Europe for more than a year by beating PAOK 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Two second-half goals from Amad Diallo sealed the victory at Old Trafford and boosted United’s hopes of progressing in the competition, while Tottenham’s 100% start was ended by a 3-2 loss at Galatasaray.

United’s last win in Europe was against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Oct. 24 last year.

“We addressed that in the dressing room and it was time to change that, so we did,” United interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said.

Diallo’s looping header beat PAOK goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski in the 50th minute and he followed that up with a deflected shot from outside the area that nestled into the bottom corner in the 77th.

Two Wins In Three Games For Interim Manager Nistelrooy

It’s two wins from three games for United under Van Nistelrooy, who has one more match — against Leicester on Sunday — before handing over to Ruben Amorim.

It is not clear if there will be a role for the Dutchman after his temporary reign, but he is doing what he can to ensure that United is in the best possible position for when Amorim takes charge.

Erik ten Hag was fired last week after a woeful start to the campaign left the team in 14th place in the Premier League and without a win in Europe’s secondary competition the Europa League.

Amorim was quickly hired in his place, but it has been left to Van Nistelrooy to fill the gap while the Portuguese serves a notice period at Sporting Lisbon.

He has delivered wins in the English League Cup and the Europa League either side of a draw with Chelsea in the league.