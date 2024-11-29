'Mbappe Can't': Cristiano Ronaldo Still The King In Taking Penalties; Scores SUPER Goal for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo just could not spot-scoring goals. The Al Nassr forward netted a fantastic goal from the spot to give his side a 1-0 cushion over Damac at the Al-Awwal Park. The goal has brought Ronaldo's tally to 8 goals in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Incredible Goal From The Spot

In a week when some of the notable players from the teams that hold the stature of European giants have missed a penalty goal in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo at 39, is still a class above the rest when it comes to slotting it in from the spot. The Portuguese superstar through his usual run made an unusual stop that he seldom takes before striking the ball, but the final delivery was Ronaldo-esque sublime. He picked the right side of the keeper, who guessed the correct direction yet could not help but witness the ball smashing the inside of the goal post.

Reactions following goal

