Published 17:19 IST, September 27th 2024
Real Madrid In Search Of Replacement As Kylian Mbappe To Miss Madrid Derby Due To Injury
Real Madrid are in the search for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe as the French striker is out with injury for 3 weeks.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain's Canary Islands | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:19 IST, September 27th 2024